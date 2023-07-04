INDIA

Iran says Saudi Arabia to soon reopen embassy in Tehran

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that Saudi Arabia will soon reopen its embassy in Iran’s capital Tehran, according to media reports.

Speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Kanaani did not give a specific date for the reopening of the Saudi embassy.

He noted that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will take a trip to Saudi Arabia to boost bilateral relations, the date of which he said is yet to be decided, Xinhua news agency reported.

In early June, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh as well as its consulate general and representative office to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.

The reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran has been delayed due to the poor condition of the embassy building which was damaged during the 2016 protests.

The Iranian Students’ News Agency on Sunday reported that Saudi Arabia is preparing the ground for the reopening of its embassy, adding that necessary tools for the normal operation of the embassy will soon be transferred to the Tehran hotel where the mission staffers are currently working.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in April the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect, seven years after Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shia cleric.

2023070433519

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Most wanted’ gangster of Bihar nabbed in Delhi

    FIFA World Cup could be viewed by five billion people, more...

    Scindia loyalist MP BJP leader makes ‘ghar wapsi’ to Congress

    Prominent Mumbai realtor jumps to death from 23rd floor home