WORLD

Iran says US has no compassion for Muslim nations

NewsWire
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said the United States has by no means any compassion toward Muslim nations in the region, according to the president’s official website.

Making the remarks in a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih, Raisi on Sunday added that it has become evident that the external power only seeks its own interests and hegemonic goals.

The Iranian President said Iran supports Iraq in promoting its unity, independence, security and regional and international position, noting any insecurity in Iraq will be detrimental to the entire region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The scope of “brotherly and friendly” relations between Iran and Iraq goes beyond that of merely two neighbours, Raisi told Salih.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi President emphasised the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Iran to overcome regional challenges, according high priority to stability and security in the region.

Regional crises can be resolved solely by the countries of the region and without external interference, Salih said.

