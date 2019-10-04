Iran says US “occupier” in Syria

Tehran, Oct 8 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the US is an “occupier” in Syria.

“US is an irrelevant occupier in Syria (and it is) futile to seek its permission or rely on it for security,” Zarif tweeted.

“Achieving peace & fighting terror in Syria will only succeed thru respect for its territorial integrity & its people,” he said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump vowed on Monday to pull back from military involvement in Syria.

–IANS

rs