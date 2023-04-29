WORLD

Iran says US, West seek to turn Ukraine conflict into ‘war of attrition’

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Defence Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani has said the US and some Western countries are after turning the conflict in Ukraine into “a war of attrition” by continuing sending weapons to Kiev, state media reported.

Ashtiani made the remarks in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, in which they also highlighted the necessity of expanding and continuing the bilateral relations, official news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

The Iranian Defence Minister stressed that Iran supports any diplomatic efforts that would result in the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine war, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that the “meddlesome and unilateral” approaches of the US and some Western countries have led to an increase in conflicts and insecurities in different parts of the world.

Ashtiani said that given that Iran and Belarus are both under the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies, they are required to work toward expanding bilateral relations and cooperation.

For his part, the Belarusian Minister praised the cooperation between his country and Iran over the past three decades, saying despite the international pressures and sanctions, Iran has managed to turn into a strong country in the international system, pursue a stable foreign policy and insist on protecting its rights.

He stressed that both Belarus and Iran are after promoting multilateralism and respecting all countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that the sanction policy against both states has ended in failure.

20230429-054403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FA Cup: Rashford inspires Manchester United to victory over Everto

    China to host meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbours

    Aus vs Pak: ICC match referee Madugalle rates Rawalpindi pitch as...

    3 members of rebel group killed in clashes in western Ethiopia