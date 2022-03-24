LIFESTYLEWORLD

By NewsWire
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has said the Saudi-led coalition’s “destructive war” on Yemen has caused the country to face the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the century.

It added on Thursday in a statement that as the coalition’s war and blockade enter the eighth year, the direct and indirect consequences of the humanitarian catastrophe have seriously impacted the country’s innocent civilians, including women and children.

Yemen’s infrastructure has been destructed and vital sectors such as health, economy and education have been ruined, the Ministry said.

It accused the coalition and its Western supporters of violating all international and human rights laws in Yemen by unleashing sales of weapons and adopting double-standard and biased approaches at the United Nations Security Council, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry reaffirmed the only way to solve the Yemeni crisis is through a political solution led by the Yemenis.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of the northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the Yemeni government.

