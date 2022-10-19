WORLD

Iran seeks ‘logical’ nuke deal to secure interests: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Iran is seeking a “logical” nuclear agreement which will secure the interests of the country.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a state TV programme, referring to Iran’s demands in reaching an agreement on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that “our goal in negotiations is to reach a good and stable agreement, and when we uphold the JCPOA, we must have a reliable level of guarantees.”

The Iranian top diplomat also stressed that in a potential agreement, along with a clear definition of the commitments, the removal of anti-Iran sanctions should also be clearly outlined.

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear programme in return for removing sanctions on the country. However, Washington quit the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria. No breakthrough was achieved after the latest round of Vienna talks held in early August.

