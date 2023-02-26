WORLD

Iran seeks to export nuclear products, technology: Atomic chief

Iran’s atomic chief has said that the country seeks to export its nuclear products and technology amid the “propaganda warfare” conducted by enemies to block the country’s progress in the nuclear field.

President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami made the remarks at the 29th Iranian Nuclear Conference at Shahid Beheshti University on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

Eslami said the country seeks to export its nuclear products and technology, adding that Iran is currently exporting radiopharmaceuticals and some types of nuclear equipment.

He also referred to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists and attacks on Iranian nuclear sites as measures taken by Iran’s enemies to impede the progress of Iran’s nuclear technology.

The US and its Western allies have accused Iran of developing a nuclear weapon, and Washington has imposed sanctions on Tehran aiming to stop its nuclear activities.

Iran rejects the allegation as “baseless” and sanctions as “illegal”, saying its nuclear program is peaceful and the country has never sought to develop a nuclear weapon.

20230227-050404

