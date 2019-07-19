Iran seizes British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran, July 20 (IANS) Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday seized the British oil tanker, Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz, an IRGC statement said.

“The British vessel was captured for failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” said the statement released by Public Relations of the IRGC, Xinhua reported.

The oil tanker was delivered to Iran’s Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization at the Iranian coast for further legal procedures, the statement added.

Earlier this month, British Royal Marines seized an Iranian ship in the Strait of Gibraltar, which Britain claimed was heading to Syria “in breach of EU sanctions”.

Iran had been threatening to retaliate in case London did not release the Iranian oil tanker.

–IANS

pgh/