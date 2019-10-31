Iran sends Hormuz peace plan to regional states

Tehran, Nov 3 (IANS) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that the country has forwarded a peace plan over the Strait of Hormuz to the regional states, state media reported.

The full text of the Hormuz Peace Initiative has been sent to the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Iraq, the state-run IRNA news agency quoted Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying on Saturday.

Iran’s move indicates its seriousness in preserving the stability and security of the Gulf region, Mousavi said, adding that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will also send a letter to the UN Secretary General in this regard.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani disclosed the initiative at the 74th UN General Assembly held in New York City in September.

Rouhani said Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative aims at establishing durable peace in the region.

Iran insists that extra-regional powers cannot bring peace to the region, which could be established through regional states’ cooperation.

–IANS

ksk/