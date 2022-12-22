SCI-TECHWORLD

Iran sends no military hardware in Russian-Ukrainian conflict: Spokesman

NewsWire
0
0

Iran has reiterated that it has sent no military hardware to any side in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, according to a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The remarks by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani came in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “repeated accusations” against Iran in his speech to the US Congress on Wednesday, said the Ministry in a statement on Thursday.

“Iran has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine,” said Kanaani, warning Zelensky that “there is a limit to Iran’s patience with such baseless accusations,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine and Western countries accuse Iran of sending suicide drones to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine. Iran has repeatedly rejected the allegations as “baseless”.

20221223-033202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung sold 10 mn S20 FE units last year: Report

    TikTok to launch food delivery service from viral videos in US

    Tesla owner blows up his car over $22k battery replacement: Report

    Tencent acquires Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios