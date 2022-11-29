SCI-TECHWORLD

Iran signs $300mn MoU for car exports to Russia

NewsWire
0
0

Iran has signed a Memorandum of Understanding valued at $300 million with Russia for car exports to the country, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Russia is one of the customers of Iranian automobiles, Fars quoted Mohammadreza Najafi-Manesh, President of the Association of Homogeneous Powertrain Industries and Parts Manufacturers, as saying on Monday.

Najafi-Manesh noted that Iran had exported some 1,000 vehicles to Venezuela, adding that more orders from the South American country are expected in the future, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said Russia and Venezuela are two “good” markets for Iranian cars, noting that Iran will be able to achieve a favourable global status in automobile exports once the ground is prepared.

Iran had previously exported cars to Armenia and Azerbaijan as well, he added.

20221129-061402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Garmin unveils premium smartwatch in India

    Tea and banana waste used to develop non-toxic activated carbon

    Marriott hotel suffers another data breach, 20GB data stolen

    Millions of Indian smartphone users have to wait till 2024 for...