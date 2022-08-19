WORLD

Iran slams US ‘barbaric’ treatment of detained Iranian

NewsWire
0
0

One of the Iranian nationals detained by the US is “held under dire humanitarian conditions” as his access to emergency medical care is denied, a top Iranian official has said.

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs and Secretary of the country’s High Council for Human Rights, made the remarks on Thursday in a tweet.

Messrs Sarhangpour, the Iranian national, was also forced to pay the rent for the apartment in which he is placed under arrest, Gharibabadi said, calling the US behaviour “barbaric”.

He slammed the US for having arrested “tens of innocent Iranians” under the pretext of circumventing its “cruel and inhumane” sanctions, urging Washington to free “all guiltless” Iranian nationals immediately, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gharibabadi’s tweet came a few hours after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday that Iran was ready for “immediate” implementation of the existing agreement with the US on prisoners’ swaps.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Tehran to release Iranian-American nationals imprisoned in the country. Iran says these people have been jailed for espionage.

In February, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the exchange of prisoners with the US had been discussed on the sidelines of nuclear talks in Vienna.

20220819-052603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former Afghan Prez says open to UN audit of his finances

    8 member states lose right to vote at UN due to...

    Apple relying more on Chinese engineers amid Covid lockdowns: Report

    Yemen complains over Houthi activisites from Lebanon