LIFESTYLEWORLD

Iran slams US bid to oust Iran from UN women’s commission

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian envoy to the UN has denounced the US bid to cancel Tehran’s membership in the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) as a move to serve America’s own “political objectives” and going against principles of the UN Charter.

Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN, made the remarks in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, official news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

Iravani warned that had the US move succeed, it would set a “dangerous” precedent in the international organisation and cast doubt on the principle of equality among UN member states, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CSW is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. It was established as a functional commission of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 1946, according to UN Women.

The Iranian envoy said the request for canceling Iran’s membership at an ECOSOC meeting scheduled for December 14 was based on “fabricated claims and assumptions” about Iran.

Iravani noted this is yet another attempt by the US to “abuse” the UN system for achieving its “political objectives,” which would harm the UN’s credibility.

According to IRNA, ever since the eruption of the protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, the US as well as its Western allies have placed supporting the “unrest” on their agenda.

In a statement released on November 2, US Vice-President Kamala Harris announced that Washington sought to evict Iran from the 45-member intergovernmental body due to the Iranian government’s response to the “nationwide protests” following the death of Amini, who died in a Tehran hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station.

20221211-040003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ethiopia, UN sign agreement for rehabilitation of war-torn northern region

    Rasika Dugal dedicates post to ‘Out Of Love 2’ cast

    WFP calls for urgent funding to support drought-affected people in Ethiopia

    APW’s death: TN forest dept officials to pool in money to...