WORLD

Iran slams US claims of supporting Iranian women

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has slammed the US claims of supporting Iranian women, saying they have been equally impacted by Washington’s long-term unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

Women had not been excluded from the US unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran over the past decades, Iran’s official news agency IRNA quoted Nasser Kanaani as saying during a press conference on Monday.

US officials have repeatedly announced that the Iranian people are not the target of their sanctions, said Kanaani, adding, “how is it possible to impose over 1,700 or 1,800 sanctions against a country, which is an unprecedented international record in relations among states, and claim that women and children are not affected by them?”

Following its 2018 withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal, the US imposed more than 800 unilateral sanctions against Iran, a move that is totally in contradiction with its “fake” slogans of defending women’s rights, he said.

Turning to the nuclear negotiations, the spokesman added they are exclusively aimed at removing the anti-Tehran sanctions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kanaani said that Iran is ready to continue the nuclear negotiations and has announced its positions on the claims made by the other sides.

However, he stressed that Iran will not be influenced by political pressures aimed at extracting concessions.

Iran has been under the US sanctions for the past four decades. The sanctions intensified following the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Tehran and world powers in July 2015.

Under the deal, Tehran had agreed to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US reimposition of the sanctions prompted Iran to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough had been achieved after the latest round of talks in early August.

20221213-072402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Argentina applies over 101 mn shots of Covid-19 vaccines

    Russia expels UK warship for ‘violating’ territorial waters

    Women’s World Cup: Beating Australia would be ‘perfect end’ for England,...

    Apple’s new iOS beta gives better control on always-on displaY