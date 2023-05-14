WORLD

Iran stresses diplomatic solution to Palestine question ahead of Nakba Day

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has stressed a diplomatic solution to Palestine’s “old crisis”.

The Ministry underlined the issues in a statement on Sunday to mark the occasion of Nakba Day, or “Day of the Catastrophe,” commemorated by the Palestinians on May 15 in memory of the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes, towns, and villages in 1948.

The statement highlighted the necessity to adopt a “diplomatic solution” to enable the displaced Palestinian people to return to their homeland and hold a referendum to decide about its political system, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry called for the Muslim world’s unity and the entire world’s unswerving support of the “oppressed” people of Palestine.

20230515-001403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India-US ties need a name (Pit Stop in DC)

    Feel rushed into playing big tournaments; eight days in Perth very...

    Somali leaders condemn suicide bomb attacks as death toll hits 15

    Prachanda likely to be the new Prime Minister of Nepal