The Iranian Foreign Ministry has stressed a diplomatic solution to Palestine’s “old crisis”.

The Ministry underlined the issues in a statement on Sunday to mark the occasion of Nakba Day, or “Day of the Catastrophe,” commemorated by the Palestinians on May 15 in memory of the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes, towns, and villages in 1948.

The statement highlighted the necessity to adopt a “diplomatic solution” to enable the displaced Palestinian people to return to their homeland and hold a referendum to decide about its political system, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry called for the Muslim world’s unity and the entire world’s unswerving support of the “oppressed” people of Palestine.

