Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Swedish ambassador to Iran over “the continued political detention” of a former Iranian prosecutor in Sweden, Tasnim news agency has reported.

Following the continued political detention of Iranian Hamid Nouri by a Swedish court, the Iranian ministry summoned Matthias Lentz, describing the Swedish court proceedings and detention of Hamid Nouri as “completely illegal and under the influence of baseless claims of an opposition group,” it reported.

The ministry also demanded the release of the detainee, Xinhua news agency reported.

Swedish prosecutors have requested life imprisonment for Nouri, accusing him of “prisoners abuse” in 1988.

Nouri, who has rejected the charges, was arrested upon arrival in Sweden at Stockholm Airport in 2019.

