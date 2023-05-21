WORLD

Iran summons Swiss ambassador over ‘fake’ flag photo

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swiss ambassador to protest the embassy’s posting of a photo of a “fake” Iranian flag, media reported.

The summons came after the Swiss embassy in Tehran published on Friday a post and a photo showing a “fake” flag of Iran instead of the official one on its Twitter page, expressing its condemnation of Iran’s execution of three convicts who killed security officers in an armed attack last year, the semi-official Tasnim news agency report said on Sunday.

During the meeting with the ambassador, the Iranian Foreign Ministry described the Swiss embassy’s move as “unconventional and unprofessional” and an “interfering position” in Iran’s internal affairs, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Iran on Friday executed three men who killed three security officers and injured several others in an attack in the central city of Isfahan on November 16, 2022, according to the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary.

The three men were charged with violations against Islamic codes and breaches of national security, Mizan said.

20230522-050403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lankan cricketers express concern over plight of their country

    China’s increasingly negative perceptions in the world

    Bilawal Bhutto rumoured to be Foreign Minister in new Pak govt

    UN chief saddened by death of former peacemaker