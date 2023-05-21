The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swiss ambassador to protest the embassy’s posting of a photo of a “fake” Iranian flag, media reported.

The summons came after the Swiss embassy in Tehran published on Friday a post and a photo showing a “fake” flag of Iran instead of the official one on its Twitter page, expressing its condemnation of Iran’s execution of three convicts who killed security officers in an armed attack last year, the semi-official Tasnim news agency report said on Sunday.

During the meeting with the ambassador, the Iranian Foreign Ministry described the Swiss embassy’s move as “unconventional and unprofessional” and an “interfering position” in Iran’s internal affairs, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Iran on Friday executed three men who killed three security officers and injured several others in an attack in the central city of Isfahan on November 16, 2022, according to the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary.

The three men were charged with violations against Islamic codes and breaches of national security, Mizan said.

