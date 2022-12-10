WORLD

Iran summons UK envoy over ‘meddlesome’ remarks, sanctions

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador over the “meddlesome” remarks of some British officials regarding Iran’s internal affairs and the imposition of sanctions against a number of Iranian nationals.

In the meeting with Simon Shercliff, the Head of the third bureau of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Western Europe, condemned the continuation of the “interventionist and impolite” remarks about Iran’s internal affairs by British officials and the support of the British government and media for the “riots” and acts of “terror” in the country, according to a statement on the Ministry’s website on Saturday.

The Ministry also conveyed Iran’s strong protest at the imposition of the “illegitimate and hypocritical” sanctions against Iranian nationals.

In addition, the Ministry strongly rejected Britain’s accusation that Iran is sending drones to Russia, saying such accusations have been levelled without any document and proof, Xinhua news agency reported.

Britain on Friday imposed sanctions on 10 Iranian officials over alleged human rights violations, particularly during the recent protests in Iran which erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini died in a Tehran hospital on September 16, a few days after she collapsed at a police station. Iran has accused the US and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.

On Friday, British Ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, claimed that Russia seeks to get more weapons from Iran, including hundreds of ballistic missiles, and is offering Iran an “unprecedented level of military and technical support” in return.

20221211-043601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Valiant Bengaluru FC impress against Leicester City; Kerala Blasters go down...

    Several injured in blast in SW Pakistan

    China slams passage of US Navy warships through Taiwan Strait

    Afghan TV anchor forced to sell food on street after Taliban...