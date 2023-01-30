WORLD

Iran summons Ukraine’s envoy over presidential aide’s tweet about Isfahan drone attack

Iran has summoned Ukrainian charge d’affaires over “strange and biased” comments by a senior adviser to Ukraine’s President about a drone attack on a military plant in Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Minister handed an official note to the Ukrainian envoy, calling on the Ukrainian government to provide official and immediate explanations about the presidential aide’s remarks, according to the Ministry’s website on Monday.

Following the Saturday attack by “three quadcopters” on the Isfahan-based military plant, which the Iranian Defence Ministry said was “successfully repelled,” Mykhailo Podolyak, senior adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted on Sunday that “explosive night in Iran — drone and missile production, oil refineries. Ukraine did warn you”.

Ukraine and Western countries have accused Iran of exporting suicide drones to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which Iran has repeatedly rejected as “baseless”.

Iran says it has sent only a limited amount of unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia prior to the start of the war, Xinhua news agency reported.

