WORLD

Iran suspends normalization talks with Saudi Arabia

By NewsWire
Iran has “temporarily” suspended normalization talks with Saudi Arabia, Iran’s Press TV reported on Sunday.

The Iranian side has “unilaterally and temporarily” suspended the talks which was slated to be held in Iraq next week, according to the report.

The report did not specify the reason for the pause or give a date for resuming the negotiations, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Following several rounds of talks brokered by Iraq, Iran sent three diplomats to Saudi Arabia in January as a delegation to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to resume their activities in Jeddah after a six-year hiatus.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in protest against the attacks on Saudi diplomatic mission in Iran after the Saudi execution of a Shiite cleric.

