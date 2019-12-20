Iran Tech Minister says Trump is “Terrorist in a suit”

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Tense relations between the United States and Iran worsened on Friday when the Trump administration killed Soleimani, Commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy Chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces in a targeted airstrike.

After the attack, a series of tweets by US President Donald Trump acted as a teeter on a knife edge and it won’t take much more to knock them off.

US President Wrote, “Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters.”

“He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets”, he mentioned.

Trump added the US has “targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & Athe Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”, he added.

Responding to Donald Trump’s tweet about targeting 52 Iranian sites, Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister MJ Azari Jahromi called the US President “terrorist in a suit”.

“Like ISIS, like Hitler, Like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a “terrorist in a suit”. He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat “the Great Iranian Nation & Culture”, Jahromi tweeted.

The attack has led to widespread condemnation in Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani has vowed revenge on the US.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi threatened to attack the heart of American politics.

“We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil,” mirror.co.uk quoted Aboutorabi as saying.

“We have the power… We will respond in an appropriate time,” he said, adding: “This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose.”

–IANS

saurav/rt