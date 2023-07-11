Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said his country will ensure “maximum security” for Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in Tehran, commenting on a January deadly attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, after which Baku decided to shut down the mission, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Kanaani added that Iran is well aware of its responsibility of ensuring the security of diplomatic missions on its soil and will act responsibly in this regard, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said Tehran and Baku had agreed that they should put behind what had happened to their bilateral ties, particularly with regard to the “unfortunate” embassy attack.

During a visit to Baku to take part in the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had held “positive and constructive” talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kanaani noted.

Azerbaijan shut down its embassy in Tehran following an armed attack on the mission on January 27, in which a staff member was killed and two others were injured.

Baku said the attack was an “act of terror,” but Tehran said investigations had revealed that the assailant had “personal and family-related” motives.

