SCI-TECHWORLD

Iran to export 45,000 cars to Belarus in 3 yrs: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Iran will export 45,000 cars to Belarus in three years, the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said.

It was stipulated in an agreement signed between the two countries during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s recent state visit to Tehran, official news agency IRNA quoted Reza Fatemi-Amin on Wednesday as saying on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

The agreement is worth nearly $450 million, said the Iranian minister, adding it will increase the volume of annual trade between the two countries, which now stands at $16 million, Xinhua news agency reported.

During his meeting with Belarusian Minister of Industry Rogozhnik Alexander Nikolaevich on Monday, the two sides discussed trade through barter, said Fatemi-Amin, adding both countries’ financial infrastructure were prepared “to a great extent” to strengthen bilateral trade.

Nikolaevich is a member of the high-ranking delegation that was led by Lukashenko during his two-day trip to Iran. During the trip, which kicked off on Sunday, Iran and Belarus signed a roadmap for expanding their comprehensive cooperation as well as seven cooperation agreements in the fields of trade, transportation, agriculture, culture and transfer of convicts.

Iran has exported cars to a number of countries, including Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In November 2022, the country signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia to export cars. The MoU is estimated to worth $300 million, according to semi-official Fars news agency.

Iran has also started exporting cars to Venezuela, Iran’s Labour News Agency wrote in November last year.

20230316-033003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition launched in India

    Homegrown firm Jupiter Meta launches metaverse-as-a-service

    India sees 33% dip in startup funding at $6.9 bn in...

    Home Assistant to get new voice assistant in 2023