Iran to further cut nuke commitments in next 2 days

Tehran, Nov 5 (IANS) President Hassan Rouhani will announce Iran’s fourth step to reduce nuclear commitments in the next two days, the Iranian government has said.

Following the US withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, Iran had given chances to Europeans to protect its interests under the nuclear deal, Xinhua quoted government’s spokesman Ali Rabiee as saying on Monday.

However, the “bullying” policies of the US and Europeans’ “lack of resistance” to the US moves resulted in Iran’s decision to reduce its nuclear commitments, Rabiee added.

Since May, Iran has made three moves to build stockpiles of nuclear fuel and enrich low-grade uranium to a higher level of purity, and has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium, which had been restricted by the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran’s moves comes following the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal last year and the re-imposition of sanctions against the Islamic republic.

