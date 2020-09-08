Iran to hold runoff parliamentary polls on Sep 11

Tehran, Sep 8 (IANS) Iran is scheduled to hold the runoff parliamentary elections in nine provinces on September 11 in full compliance with the Covid-19 health protocols.

On Monday, Esmail Mousavi, spokesman for Iran’s Elections Headquarters, said that the polling will be held in the provinces of East Azerbaijan, Isfahan, Ilam, Alborz, Zanjan, Khuzestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Golestan, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mousavi urged the voters to wear face masks and gloves while inside the polling stations which will be disinfected on the eve of the election.

Meanwhile, the runoff parliamentary elections in Tehran and two other cities will be held next year with the nationwide presidential and city council polls.

The first round of the parliamentary elections was held on February 21, and the runoff was initially slated for April 17 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

