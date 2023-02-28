LIFESTYLEWORLD

Iran to probe ‘revenge’ poisoning of schoolgirls over hijab protests

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian authorities have confirmed they are investigating reports that several schoolgirls were poisoned as “revenge” for the role the young women played in the recent protests against the mandatory hijab, the media reported.

Iran’s deputy education minister, Younes Panahi, told reporters on Monday that “after the poisoning of several students in (the city of) Qom, it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed”, The Guardian reported.

Dr Homayoun Sameyah Najafabadi, a member of Parliament’s health commission, also confirmed the poisoning of schoolgirls “in cities such as Qom and Borujerd has been done intentionally”.

A doctor who specialises in the treatment of poisoning victims said they believed the motive was to “scare the protesters by using extremist groups (radical Islamists) inside and outside the country”.

“They want to take revenge on schoolgirls who are the pioneers of the recent protest,” the doctor said.

“Never before have I treated someone who was poisoned with organophosphate agents. The only cases I treated were workers who were exposed to these agents in agricultural pesticides.”

The attacks have led to girls staying away from school.

A teacher from Qom, which is about 85 miles south of the capital Tehran,told Radio Farda that out of 250 students, only 50 attended classes, reports the Guardian.

Last week, angry parents protested outside the governor’s office in Qom and several schools have been closed due to the pending investigation.

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian human rights activist based in New York, told the Guardian: “In my opinion, this chemical attack is revenge by the Islamic Republic against the brave women who (rejected) the mandatory hijab and shook the ‘Berlin Wall’ of (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei.

“I call this biological terrorism, and it should be investigated by the UN. We need an outside organisation to investigate as soon as possible.”

20230228-125603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swara recalls her conversations with Madhavan on ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ sets...

    Cambodia receives over 1.57mn foreign tourists in 10 months

    5 teas to pick for a healthier body & mind

    Masaba asks for an ‘explanation’ from mom Neena Gupta