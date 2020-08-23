Iran to respond “proportionately” to US attempts

Tehran, Aug 23 (IANS) Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN, said that Tehran’s reaction against Washington’s attempts to reinstate the pre-2015 UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic would be proportionate to the state of affairs.

Iran’s reaction to the US bid to snapback sanctions will be commensurate with what is happening to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Xinhua news agency reported citing Ravanchi as saying on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Iranian 2015 landmark deal in 2018 and reimposed major sanctions on the country’s energy and financial sectors.

In reaction, Iran dropped major parts of its nuclear obligations.

On August 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington started the process to restore all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran.

Recently, the US had failed to extend a UN arms embargo against Iran at the UN Security Council.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the attempts by the US administration to reimpose the sanctions will further isolate Washington.

