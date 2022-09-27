WORLD

Iran to soon deploy homegrown over-the-horizon radar: Commander

A high-ranking Iranian military Commander said a homegrown over-the-horizon (OTH) radar with a range of 3,000 km will soon become operational in the country, a local news agency reported.

Dubbed Sepehr (Sky), the radar is capable of monitoring all kinds of commercial, fighter and command and control military aircraft as well as airplanes fitted with radio relay stations and unmanned aerial vehicles, Alireza Elhami, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defence Force, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The radar also enables the Iranian armed forces to detect all aerial threats and transmits the required data for decision-making and counter measures, he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

In addition, a domestically-developed surface-to-air missile system dubbed Bavar-373 (Belief-373) with a range of more than 300 km will come into operation in Iranian Air Defence Force soon, he said.

Iranian experts are also working to increase the range of the Sayyad (Hunter) tactical surface-to-air missile system to 120 km, the Iranian Deputy Commander added.

