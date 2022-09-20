WORLD

Iran to soon import 9 mn-cubic meter Russian gas daily: Ministry

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Oil Ministry has said that the country will soon purchase 9 million cubic meters per day of gas from Russia through Azerbaijan.

The ministry announced the plan in a report providing details of a $40-billion deal between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russia’s state-owned gas producer Gazprom reached in July, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the semi-official Fars news agency.

The ministry added it will soon receive 6 million cubic meters per day of gas from Russia under a swap deal to export them in LNG (liquefied natural gas) to other countries from southern Iran.

The deal also includes the completion of gas pipelines from Iran to Pakistan and Oman and finishing a number of LNG production projects in the country.

The ministry’s news service Shana has reported that the development of Iran’s Kish and North Pars gas fields, as well as six oilfields, boosting pressure in the South Pars Gas Field, completion of LNG projects, swap of gas and petroleum products and construction of gas transfer pipelines are some of the deal’s highlights.

20220920-072002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghan forces launch clearance operations to ensure security

    Four-yr-old Indian girl dies after sleeping off in Qatar school bus

    Hungary amends constitution to extend govt’s state of emergency powers

    British inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar