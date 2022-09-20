WORLD

Iran to soon import Russian gas daily: Ministry

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Oil Ministry said on Monday the country will soon purchase 9 million cubic meters of gas per day from Russia through Azerbaijan.

The Ministry announced the plan in a report on monday providing details of a $40 billion deal between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russia’s state-owned gas producer Gazprom reached in July, reports Xinhua news agency.

It added it will soon receive 6 million cubic meters per day of gas from Russia under a swap deal to export them in LNG (liquefied natural gas) to other countries from southern Iran.

The deal also includes the completion of gas pipelines from Iran to Pakistan and Oman and finishing a number of LNG production projects in the country.

The Ministry’s news service Shana has reported that the development of Iran’s Kish and North Pars gas fields, as well as six oilfields, boosting pressure in the South Pars Gas Field, completion of LNG projects, swap of gas and petroleum products and construction of gas transfer pipelines are some of the deal’s highlights.

20220920-122201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US intel must investigate viruses to stop outbreaks: Ex-FDA chief

    Aus economy boosted by consumer spending amid growing challenges

    Erdogan vows more interest cuts despite 24-yr-high inflation

    Russia adds 25,018 Covid-19 cases