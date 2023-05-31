Iran and Turkmenistan have signed five documents on enhancing cooperation in different areas.

The documents were signed in Tehran in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the official news agency IRNA reported.

They focus on cooperation in the fields of transportation, building of international corridors, energy and electricity exchanges, agriculture, education, and investment, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the IRNA report.

At a press conference after the signing ceremony, Raisi said the signing of these documents is a manifestation of the two countries’ determination and will to expand bilateral political, economic and cultural relations.

Raisi called for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the water, electricity and transportation sectors, and boosting exchange of technical and engineering services in the agriculture sector.

He added Iran and Turkmenistan also decided to enhance cooperation in regional and transregional organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Berdimuhamedow said that the “friendly and brotherly” relations between Iran and Turkmenistan are age-old, while promising that Turkmenistan would work to enhance such ties.

Also on Tuesday, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said Iran would soon sign a contract with Turkmenistan for importing 10 million cubic meters of gas per day, which will start before June 21.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Berdimuhamedow arrived in Iran on Tuesday. He also met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

