WORLD

Iran unveils 1st multi-purpose gamma radiation system

NewsWire
0
0

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) unveiled the country’s first multi-purpose gamma radiation system in the northwestern city of Bonab.

The project of designing and building a portable gamma system for radiating food was launched in January 2022 and became ready for operation in August, Mohammad Eslami, the head of AEOI, was quoted by the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) as saying at the unveiling ceremony, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its application includes radiating food and agricultural products, which can reduce their susceptibility to pests’ harm, increase their storability, and curb 30 per cent of food waste, Eslami said.

“I predict that within the next three years we will have a good development in the field of multi-purpose gamma radiation system,” he said, urging the private sector and knowledge-based firms to engage in the project.

The Iranian atomic chief also said that the AEOI plans to turn Iran into a hub of nuclear power plant construction in the region.

20220826-034602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Facebook ‘maligned’ TikTok in media via top Republican firm in US

    Mongolia logs 55 new Covid-19 cases

    Beijing to plant over 10K hectares of trees this year

    South Africa now have to come up with a plan to...