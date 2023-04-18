Iran has reportedly unveiled a homegrown radar system capable of detecting low-altitude micro aerial vehicles (MAVs).

The radar system, named Shahid (Martyr) Jalilvand, was unveiled during a ceremony that also featured parades by the ground force, navy, air force, and air defence divisions to mark National Army Day, which is celebrated annually on April 18, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the semi-official Fars news agency.

The radar system also boasts features such as 3D target detection, tactical capability for rapid reaction operations, long endurance, and utilisation of modern techniques for precise angle measurement and anti-electronic warfare equipment.

The medium-range phased array radar system enhances the detection capabilities of the Iranian Army’s air defense systems, enabling them to identify low-altitude MAVs, Fars reported.

During the parade, the Iranian Army also showcased other advanced equipment and armaments, including homegrown missiles, tanks, armored vehicles, drones, radar systems, and air defense missile systems, as reported by Iran’s IRIB news agency.

