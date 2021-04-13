Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday called for boosting defence cooperation with Russia, Tasnim news agency reported.

Considering the termination of a UN arms embargo on Iran in October last year, Iran expects expansion of military and defence cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, Rouhani said in a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Xinhua reported citing Tasnim news agency.

He also called for enhancement of economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, saying bilateral relations must grow despite pressures.

Iran favors regional cooperation to ensure peace and stability, he said, adding it would also serve as a means against the US interference in regional affairs.

Lavrov arrived in Iran’s capital Tehran on Tuesday for talks with senior Iranian officials on bilateral relations and international issues.

–IANS

int/pgh