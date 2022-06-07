WORLD

Iran urges IAEA to avoid ‘politicising’ nuke programme

Iran has urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to avoid “politicising” issues concerning Iran’s nuclear programme.

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy chief of the Iranian Judiciary and a former envoy to the IAEA, was quoted by the Iran’s Press TV as saying that Iran has cooperated with the agency “in good faith and with transparency” and has provided “adequate explanations” to the IAEA’s questions, Xinhua news agency reported.

He was in response to the IAEA report issued last week which claimed that “undeclared” nuclear materials found in three Iranian sites still remained unanswered.

One reason why the IAEA amplified the issue and put it high on its agenda is the “constant political pressure that the United States and some Western countries have been exerting on the agency,” Gharibabadi said.

He reiterated Iran’s opposition to any anti-Iran resolution at the imminent IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting.

“I hope that Western countries and the US would come to their senses and opt not to officially submit the resolution because they know the move will further complicate the situation,” he added.

The US, UK, France and Germany have reportedly prepared a draft resolution concerning Iran’s nuclear programme for the IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting.

