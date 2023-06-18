Iran and Uzbekistan on Sunday signed 10 cooperation agreements and one joint statement in Iran’s capital Tehran, according to the website of the Iranian President’s office.

The agreements, including cooperation in transportation, pharmaceutical production, insurance, trade, technology, and agriculture, were signed by the two countries’ high-ranking officials in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his visiting Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Xinhua news agency reported.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Uzbek President arrived in Tehran earlier on Sunday.

The trip marks the first visit by an Uzbek President to Iran since more than 20 years ago.

Raisi visited the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September 2022 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Iran and Uzbekistan signed 17 memorandums of understanding and cooperation documents during that visit.

