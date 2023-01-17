WORLD

Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Iran is “very pleased” with the first direct talks between Turkey and Syria since the outbreak of the Syria civil war in 2011.

“We are very pleased by the fact that relations between Damascus and Ankara are undergoing a change … We think any positive development between Ankara and Damascus will benefit the region and our countries,” Amir-Abdollahian added on Tuesday at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the capital Ankara.

Iran will “do its best to achieve this goal as soon as possible,” the Iranian Foreign Minister noted.

Meanwhile, Cavusoglu said the issue of Syria has been discussed extensively with Amir-Abdollahian, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We strongly support Syria’s border, territorial integrity and political unity … An engagement with the (Syrian) government has started for permanent stability,” he added.

Amir-Abdollahian was also received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

