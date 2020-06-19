Trending now

8,000 teachers write to Home Minister for…

Trump’s Oklahoma rally can go ahead, court…

Iran vows “appropriate” response to IAEA resolution

Turkey introduces “safe tourism” concept amid COVID-19…

Here’s how Canadians can watch the Ring…

Travis Scott drops $23.5 million in cash…

Ford scraps plan to reduce statutory holidays…

NE organisation members protest against Galwan killings

Neeraj Kabi: Sushant’s death is a wake-up…

Pandemic entering ‘new and dangerous phase’: WHO

Canindia News

Iran vows “appropriate” response to IAEA resolution

by CanIndia New Wire Service013

Tehran, June 20 (IANS) Iran’s permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna slammed the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for adopting a resolution against Tehran.

The IAEA’s 35-nation board of governors passed a resolution on Friday, calling on Iran to cooperate fully with it and let the agency access two locations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The board “calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the agency and satisfy the agency’s requests without any further delay, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the agency,” according to the text of the resolution submitted by France, Germany and Britain and adopted by a vote of 25 to two with seven abstentions, the IAEA said on its website.

“Adoption of this resolution will neither encourage Iran to grant access to the Agency based on fabricated and unfounded allegations nor will it force Iran to come down from its principal positions,” Gharibabadi said in a statement.

“Iran categorically deplores this resolution and will take appropriate action in response, the repercussions of which would be upon the sponsors of this resolution,” said Gharibabadi.

–IANS

rt/

Related posts

Trump joins Queen, world leaders to mark 75th D-Day

CanIndia New Wire Service

Trump accepts Pelosi’s State of the Union invite

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘McCain kept reciting dictator names during Trump’s inauguration’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.