Iran vows decisive response to any ‘wrongful action, threat’ by Israel

NewsWire
The Iranian envoy to the United Nations vowed that any “wrongful action or threat” by Israel against the country would get a decisive response, state media reported.

Amir Saied Iravani, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, made the remarks in a letter to rotating President of the UN Security Council Pedro Comissario Afonso and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

In accordance with international law and the UN Charter, Iran reserves its “legitimate and inherent” right to defend its citizens as well as national security and interests and respond “decisively” to any “threats or wrongful action” by Israel wherever and whenever deemed necessary, said Iravani.

His remarks came in response to a threat by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 21 to use military force against Iran’s critical infrastructure and nuclear facilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Commenting on the similar threat by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on February 17 to use force against Iran’s civil and critical infrastructure, Iravani added it is in flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law and the UN Charter and will have “destructive” consequences for the peace and security in the region and the world.

20230304-023003

