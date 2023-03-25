An Iranian spokesman has said that Iran will give “immediate and reciprocal” response to any attack on bases established for “fighting terrorism” in the Syrian territory and at the request of the country’s government.

Spokesman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Keyvan Khosravi, gave the warning in response to recent accusations made by some US officials’ of Iran “being involved” in attacks on what Iran considers to be “illegal” US bases in Syria, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

He stressed that the US side, by using “false” accusations, resorted to blame games to escape the possible consequences of its “illegal occupation” of parts of the Syrian territory for its military forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Khosravi noted that Washington cannot attribute the occupied countries’ confrontations with the American forces to other countries by “spreading lies”.

Iran has borne heavy costs to “fight terrorism and maintain lasting security” in Syria, he stressed, adding that Tehran would oppose and confront any move that jeopardises Syria’s stability.

Iran said it has an advisory role in Syria and is present in the country at the request of Damascus.

The US military airstriked facility in northeastern Syria hours after a drone attack on an American base in the country on Thursday afternoon killed one US contractor, injured five servicemen and another contractor.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin later said in a statement that the “precision airstrikes” targetted facilities in eastern Syria used by groups “affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps”.

On Friday night, in response to the US attack, “Islamic resistance fighters” targeted two US bases in eastern Syria with 60 rockets and kamikaze drones, according to IRNA.

A US official confirmed to CBS News that a US serviceman was wounded in the Friday attacks targeting US bases in Syria.

20230326-050002