WORLD

Iran vows to continue efforts for nuke talks’ conclusion

NewsWire
0
0

Iran has vowed to stick to the path of diplomacy and negotiation as it continues to seek a conclusion to the stalled nuclear talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks on Tuesday in an address to a commemoration ceremony, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

He stressed that reaching an agreement in the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal in line with the national interests is among the “inherent responsibilities” of the Iranian diplomatic apparatus.

He added Iran has explicitly told the US and other Western parties that high on its agenda are observing red lines, safeguarding national interests, and achieving an agreement to which all parties would be committed.

Amir Abdollahian said Iran will never leave the negotiating table, nor will it back down from its red lines even under the toughest circumstances.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its sanctions on Tehran.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria. No breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.

20230308-053006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung’s Q3 profit estimated to have declined 32%

    5 killed in bus accident in Russia

    Michael Clarke fumes over Australia’s no tour game approach for India...

    Iran’s exports to Saudi Arabia witness rapid growth in 2022 amid...