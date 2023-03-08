Iran has vowed to stick to the path of diplomacy and negotiation as it continues to seek a conclusion to the stalled nuclear talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks on Tuesday in an address to a commemoration ceremony, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

He stressed that reaching an agreement in the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal in line with the national interests is among the “inherent responsibilities” of the Iranian diplomatic apparatus.

He added Iran has explicitly told the US and other Western parties that high on its agenda are observing red lines, safeguarding national interests, and achieving an agreement to which all parties would be committed.

Amir Abdollahian said Iran will never leave the negotiating table, nor will it back down from its red lines even under the toughest circumstances.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its sanctions on Tehran.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria. No breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.

