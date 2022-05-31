WORLD

Iran warns Greece not to let 3rd party impact bilateral ties

Iran has warned Greece that neither the US nor any other third party wishes well for Tehran-Athens relations, noting bilateral ties have always been based on mutual respect, official news agency IRNA reported.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday gave the warning at a weekly press conference, referring to the Greek recent “illegal” impoundment of a Russia-operated ship carrying Iranian oil cargo, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite all diplomatic channels Tehran had activated, including a phone conversation Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, Athens showed it attached greater importance to a third party’s order, said Khatibzadeh.

On Iran’s seizure of the Greek tankers in the Gulf, the Spokesman explained that the tankers had committed maritime violations in the Iranian territorial waters.

He suggested the Greek government solve the issue through legal channels, saying the Iranian Foreign Ministry will help.

Dismissing worries about the Greek tankers’ crew members, Khatibzadeh said they are safe and in good health and in contact with their families.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps seized two Greek oil tankers in the Gulf on Friday, days after a Russia-operated ship was captured by Greece in its territorial waters and its Iranian crude cargo confiscated by the US.

20220601-031834

