Iran warns ships crossing Strait of Hormuz must introduce themselves in Persian

A top Iranian commander has said that any ship seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must inform Iran of its name, nationality and cargo in Persian language, media reported.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri on Friday made the remarks at a commemoration ceremony held in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, warning that if a passing vessel refrains from providing the required information, Iranian naval forces will take necessary action against it.

In early May, the IRGC released a video showing one of its officers forcing American troops on board a US Navy cruiser to respond to him in Persian, after warning them in the same language to leave the regional waters and not to take any tension-provoking action, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the footage, the officer informed the cruiser that the IRGC Navy is responsible for ensuring security in the regional waters, including the Strait of Hormuz, after which the American vessel corrected its route and informed Iran of the change.

20230624-021004

