WORLD

Iran warns US of ultimate revenge for Soleimani’s assassination

NewsWire
0
0

A top Iranian military commander has said that Iran’s ultimate revenge on the US for the assassination of the country’s top commander Qassem Soleimani is yet to come.

Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), made the remarks when addressing a commemoration ceremony in the central province of Isfahan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

Elaborating on Tehran’s revenge for the US assassination of Soleimani in January 2020, Salami said Iran threw the first “slap” by launching missiles at US Ain al-Asad base in the Iraqi province of Anbar just a few days after Soleimani’s death.

“The second slap is nothing but the US gradual pullout from the region,” the commander said, noting the “third slap” has not been delivered yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

On January 3, 2020, the US military assassinated Soleimani in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport. The assassination was condemned by Iran as “state terrorism”.

In January this year, a senior Iranian judicial official said 94 US nationals have been charged with involving in Soleimani’s assassination, stressing that no one will be immune from prosecution in this case.

20230520-002803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lankan cricketers express concern over plight of their country

    Egypt sends 130 truckloads of aid to Gaza

    Dave Houghton ‘won’t turn him away’ if Gary Ballance wants to...

    Russia adds 23,239 Covid-19 infections