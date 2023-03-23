The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has welcomed the support voiced in a statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for the detente between Tehran and Riyadh.

Kanaani made the remarks on Thursday in a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website, reacting to a statement issued at the end of the 155th session of the GCC Ministerial Council on Wednesday in Riyadh, in which the council hailed the recent China-brokered agreement signed between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the normalisation of relations after seven years of severed ties.

He expressed hope that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia would play an effective role in ensuring regional stability, peace and development and promoting dialogue-based approaches in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kanaani once again hailed China’s hosting of the latest round of the rapprochement talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the country’s contribution to the signing of the agreement, appreciating effective efforts by Baghdad and Muscat toward the detente between Tehran and Riyadh.

He said the regional states’ support for the agreement is an indication of their determination to promote diplomatic approaches in the region.

In its statement, the GCC Ministerial Council said the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran is a step toward establishing relations between countries based on understanding, mutual respect, good neighbourliness, respect for sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs.

It also highlighted that the agreement aligns with the charters of the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international laws and norms.

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced on March 10 that the latter two had reached a deal which includes the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.

