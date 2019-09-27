Iran will give strong response to ‘acts of aggression’: Minister

Tehran, Sep 30 (IANS) Iran will give a strong response to any “act of aggression”, Defence Minister Amir Hatami was quoted as saying by Press TV.

“We will deal severely with the slightest act of aggression on the country,” Hatami said.

Iran is currently capable of meeting all its defence requirements, Hatami said, adding that the fight against terrorists and the downing of an “intruding” U.S. drone are proof of Iran’s defence might, Xinhua reported.

Iran shot down a U.S. “spy” drone in Iran’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan in June.

Hatami also downplayed the impacts of the U.S. maximum pressure policy on Iran.

–IANS

vin/