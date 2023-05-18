SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Iran will supply 100 MW electricity daily to Balochistan’s Gwadar

NewsWire
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that Iran will supply 100 MW of electricity daily to Balochistans Gwadar once the Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line project becomes functional, media reports said.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at a media briefing after he and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated the transmission line project and a marketplace at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point, Dawn reported.

State-run APP reported that the line will play a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing in an additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran.

According to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the project was pending since 2009 and was completed in a record time of four months under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She added that the project will open up development, trade, business, and employment opportunities contributing to the future prosperity of the people of Gwadar and Balochistan, Dawn reported.

The Mand-Pishin border sustenance market will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

Pakistan and Iran also agreed to accelerate work on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries and finalise it at the earliest. This was stated by Sharif while speaking to the tribal elders and notables of the city of Gwadar after the meeting.

