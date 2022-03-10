Iran won’t give up on regional presence, nuclear program: Top leader

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the Islamic republic will not give up on its regional presence and peaceful nuclear program, the two factors that contribute to national power.

Addressing a meeting with the members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Khamenei said regional presence increases the country’s strategic depth and national power while scientific nuclear progress is tied to the country’s ability to meet its needs in the near future, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the leader’s office.

Thus, to be able to maintain the country’s independence in the future, none of those two must be forgone, said the top leader.

He stressed that acquiescing to the excessive demands of the US or any other country in the hope of not being sanctioned is a big mistake and a blow to the country’s political power.

He said there is nothing more naive and amateurish than the proposal to reduce the country’s defence capabilities.

He noted that the enemies have placed on their agenda targeting Iran’s elites and intellectuals in order to deceive the people through them, adding that the world’s arrogant powers have waged the biggest soft war against the nation.

