Irani, Puri, Thakur among ministers who retweeted PM’s social media post

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri and Anurag Thakur and BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya are among those who retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise tweet to exit social media platforms.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, who is under the scanner for inflammatory statements made during Delhi elections, retweeted the post in social media lingo is an endorsement of the idea.

The BJP also retweeted as did its IT Cell head Amit Malviya who is the main social media incharge of the party and its outreach.

There is speculation that the tweet by PM Modi comes after the Delhi riots where several disturbing rumours were spread on the social media as recently as Sunday. Delhi Police have issued several statements clarifying that the public should not believe the rumours.

Following the Twitter post by PM Modi, #NoSir became the number 1 trend on Twitter as Twitterati posted their disappointment.

In half-an-hour, the PM’s post was retweeted 9,300 times and got over 27,500 “likes”.

Some netizens were asking why PM Modi wanted to unplug from some of the world’s largest social networking sites, while others posted comments criticising PM Modi over the recent clashes in Delhi.

Others asked him not to log out, and the words “No Sir” became the top trend on Twitter’s trending list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday surprised everyone after he tweeted that he was thinking of giving up use of social media accounts.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi tweeted.

Minutes after the tweet, the social media went abuzz as to why the Prime Minister was thinking about leaving social media platforms.

There is speculation that the reason for thinking of going away from social media might be the alleged misuse of social media to spread rumours.

