Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali said relations between Tehran and Moscow are developing in a variety of sectors, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

According to Jalali, the two countries have carried out cooperation in the military sector, the procurement of relevant equipment and the economic sector, among others, Jalali was quoted as saying on Monday.

He made the remarks as Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, also Head of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, has planned to visit Iran, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company, Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr announced that Russia will soon begin the development of two oil fields in Iran, the Press TV reported.

He made the announcement on the sidelines of an international oil, gas, refining and petrochemical exhibition in Tehran, which opened on May 13.

Khojasteh Mehr did not provide further details about the projects and their locations.

20220517-040401